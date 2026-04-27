South Carolina declares measles outbreak over after 997 cases

South Carolina’s measles outbreak is officially over, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Health.

The agency said a total of 997 cases were recorded during the outbreak, most of them in the Upstate region. Nearly all of the cases occurred among unvaccinated people.

In a statement Monday, Interim Health Department Director Dr. Edward Simmer said vaccination remains the key.

"The best way to prevent measles is the MMR vaccine, which is safe and 97% effective. Even as this outbreak ends, measles remains a risk. If you or your children are not protected against measles, I encourage you to talk with a health care provider to learn more about the risks and benefits of the MMR vaccine and determine if it is right for you and your family," he said.

More than 90% of cases were in children, nearly all of whom had not received two doses of the MMR vaccine, the department said.

Spartanburg County accounted for the vast majority of cases, with 940 reported infections.

Health officials said it has been 42 days since the last new case was identified. That is double the measles virus’ incubation period, which meets the criteria for ending a declared outbreak.