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Second rabid animal confirmed in Pitt County

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 27, 2026 at 6:44 AM EDT
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission

Health officials in Pitt County say a second rabid animal was confirmed in just two weeks.

A fox found near East Hanrahan Road and Highway Eleven in Grifton tested positive for rabies after being spotted acting strangely. While the individuals involved are already receiving medical follow-up, the county is urging pet owners to check their records.

To help, the health department is hosting a $10, drive-thru rabies clinic on Saturday at their Greenville office.

Rabies is fatal but entirely preventable with the right shots. Anyone that encounters wildlife acting aggressively should not approach the animal, but call animal control immediately.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston