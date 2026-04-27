Second rabid animal confirmed in Pitt County

Health officials in Pitt County say a second rabid animal was confirmed in just two weeks.

A fox found near East Hanrahan Road and Highway Eleven in Grifton tested positive for rabies after being spotted acting strangely. While the individuals involved are already receiving medical follow-up, the county is urging pet owners to check their records.

To help, the health department is hosting a $10, drive-thru rabies clinic on Saturday at their Greenville office.

Rabies is fatal but entirely preventable with the right shots. Anyone that encounters wildlife acting aggressively should not approach the animal, but call animal control immediately.