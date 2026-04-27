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NC political leaders calling for unity after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 27, 2026 at 6:23 AM EDT
Members of the U.S. Secret Service counter assault team stand on the stage after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington.
Alex Brandon/AP
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AP
Members of the U.S. Secret Service counter assault team stand on the stage after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington.

North Carolina’s political leaders are calling for unity after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday.

The weekend’s gala in Washington turned into a scene of chaos when a California man, identified as Cole Tomas Allen, opened fire near a security checkpoint. While one Secret Service agent was injured, no dinner guests—including President Donald Trump—were harmed.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis called the shooting a 'wake-up call' for the country, urging Americans to 'take a breath' and reset a political discourse he says is being dangerously amplified by social media. Governor Josh Stein echoed that sentiment, stating that political violence is 'absolutely unacceptable' and has no place in our democracy.

Other state leaders, including Senator Ted Budd and Representative Richard Hudson, praised the swift action of the Secret Service in preventing what could have been a national tragedy.

Investigators say the suspect was carrying multiple weapons and a manifesto targeting federal officials.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston