Man accused of targeting a Jones County family in a $16,000 fraud scheme arrested at airport

A month-long search for a suspected scammer ended at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Christopher Murray of Cary is accused of targeting a Jones County family in a $16,000 fraud scheme. Investigators say Murray posed as an FBI agent, calling his victims and claiming their bank accounts were compromised to lure them into sending him money.

Murray now faces several felony charges, including exploitation of the elderly and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

State Bureau of Investigation agents believe there may be more victims and are urging anyone with information to contact the Jones County Sheriff's Office.

