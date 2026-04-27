Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Family is suing Onslow County, former paramedic after photos of dying man were shared "with no medical reason"

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 27, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
A woman who was shot by an Onslow County deputy on Thanksgiving Day has died.
Onslow County Government
File: Onslow County Courthouse

A former Jacksonville City Councilman’s family is suing Onslow County and a former paramedic over allegations of a disturbing breach of privacy.

The estate of Bobby Williams filed a civil lawsuit this week, claiming former EMT Megan Jenkins used her personal cell phone to take photos of Williams while he was dying during an emergency call last August. The suit further alleges those photos were shared with others for no medical reason.

The family’s attorneys accuse the county of failing to properly investigate or secure evidence, claiming officials allowed Jenkins to resign after only a verbal promise that the photos were deleted.

The estate is seeking damages for gross negligence and emotional distress. Onslow County officials say they do not comment on pending litigation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston