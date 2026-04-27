Family is suing Onslow County, former paramedic after photos of dying man were shared "with no medical reason"

A former Jacksonville City Councilman’s family is suing Onslow County and a former paramedic over allegations of a disturbing breach of privacy.

The estate of Bobby Williams filed a civil lawsuit this week, claiming former EMT Megan Jenkins used her personal cell phone to take photos of Williams while he was dying during an emergency call last August. The suit further alleges those photos were shared with others for no medical reason.

The family’s attorneys accuse the county of failing to properly investigate or secure evidence, claiming officials allowed Jenkins to resign after only a verbal promise that the photos were deleted.

The estate is seeking damages for gross negligence and emotional distress. Onslow County officials say they do not comment on pending litigation.