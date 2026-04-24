State-authorized medical cannabis changed from Schedule One to Schedule Three; what does that mean for North Carolina?

In a historic reversal of federal drug policy, the Justice Department and the D-E-A have officially reclassified state-authorized medical cannabis from Schedule One to Schedule Three.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche issued the order today, acknowledging for the first time that cannabis has legitimate medical utility. While unlicensed marijuana remains a Schedule One substance, state-licensed medical programs will now be integrated into the federal regulatory framework.

For North Carolina, the impact is unique. Because the state has not yet legalized medical marijuana, the immediate retail benefits seen in other states won’t apply here. However, the order does open a major door for North Carolina’s world-class research institutions.

Scientists at schools like U-N-C and Duke can now conduct clinical trials using state-licensed products rather than relying solely on federally grown crops. Additionally, the D-E-A will begin new administrative hearings on broader rescheduling on June 29th.

Advocates like NORML’s Paul Armentano call the move a historic step, but note it falls short of full legalization. Opponents are expected to challenge the order in federal court, though it is currently set to take immediate effect.