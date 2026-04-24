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State-authorized medical cannabis changed from Schedule One to Schedule Three; what does that mean for North Carolina?

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 24, 2026 at 7:28 AM EDT
David McNew
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In a historic reversal of federal drug policy, the Justice Department and the D-E-A have officially reclassified state-authorized medical cannabis from Schedule One to Schedule Three.

Acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche issued the order today, acknowledging for the first time that cannabis has legitimate medical utility. While unlicensed marijuana remains a Schedule One substance, state-licensed medical programs will now be integrated into the federal regulatory framework.

For North Carolina, the impact is unique. Because the state has not yet legalized medical marijuana, the immediate retail benefits seen in other states won’t apply here. However, the order does open a major door for North Carolina’s world-class research institutions.

Scientists at schools like U-N-C and Duke can now conduct clinical trials using state-licensed products rather than relying solely on federally grown crops. Additionally, the D-E-A will begin new administrative hearings on broader rescheduling on June 29th.

Advocates like NORML’s Paul Armentano call the move a historic step, but note it falls short of full legalization. Opponents are expected to challenge the order in federal court, though it is currently set to take immediate effect.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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