Record-breaking drought conditions tighten their grip across ENC

While spring usually brings showers to the coast, eastern North Carolina is instead facing a deepening crisis as record-breaking drought conditions tighten their grip across the region.

The latest North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council report shows thirty counties are now in extreme drought, with nearly the entire state under severe or moderate warnings. Across eastern counties, rainfall deficits have reached historic lows. Local rivers and streams are hitting all-time low levels, prompting water systems to activate emergency shortage response plans and mandatory weekly conservation reporting.

Council Chair Klaus Albertin warns that near record heat and increased water demand will accelerate the decline in river and lake levels over the next few weeks as reservoir inflows continue to drop.

The danger extends beyond the water supply. The North Carolina Forest Service’s ban on all open burning remains in effect as parched vegetation turns local forests into a tinderbox.

With April shaping up to be a record setter for low precipitation, officials urge residents to check with their local utility for specific water use restrictions.