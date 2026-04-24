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Record-breaking drought conditions tighten their grip across ENC

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 24, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT

While spring usually brings showers to the coast, eastern North Carolina is instead facing a deepening crisis as record-breaking drought conditions tighten their grip across the region.

The latest North Carolina Drought Management Advisory Council report shows thirty counties are now in extreme drought, with nearly the entire state under severe or moderate warnings. Across eastern counties, rainfall deficits have reached historic lows. Local rivers and streams are hitting all-time low levels, prompting water systems to activate emergency shortage response plans and mandatory weekly conservation reporting.

Council Chair Klaus Albertin warns that near record heat and increased water demand will accelerate the decline in river and lake levels over the next few weeks as reservoir inflows continue to drop.

The danger extends beyond the water supply. The North Carolina Forest Service’s ban on all open burning remains in effect as parched vegetation turns local forests into a tinderbox.
With April shaping up to be a record setter for low precipitation, officials urge residents to check with their local utility for specific water use restrictions.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston