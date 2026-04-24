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North Carolina Senator's legislation aimed at ending sanctuary city policies nationwide

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 24, 2026 at 7:25 AM EDT
Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd says North Carolinians are among the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
Screenshot of Budd's floor speech.
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Senator Ted Budd's YouTube channel
Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd says North Carolinians are among the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

North Carolina Senator Ted Budd is teaming up with Texas Senator John Cornyn to introduce new legislation aimed at ending sanctuary city policies nationwide.

The Sanctuary City Elimination Act would bar jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with I-C-E from receiving certain federal grants, including funding for education, the arts, and community development.

Budd said, “Lawlessness in sanctuary cities has led to the murder of innocent Americans. Sanctuary cities cannot keep ignoring public safety without facing repercussions.”

Beyond cutting funds, the bill would allow victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants to sue jurisdictions that released those individuals. It also provides legal protections for local officers who choose to comply with federal detainer requests.

The bill currently has support from several Republican co-sponsors in the Senate.

Despite broad party opposition, a small number of moderate Democrats have occasionally broken ranks to support similar measures. In June 2025, five House Democrats—including North Carolina Representative Don Davis—voted with the GOP on a bill to withdraw certain federal services from jurisdictions sheltering undocumented immigrants.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston