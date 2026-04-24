North Carolina Senator's legislation aimed at ending sanctuary city policies nationwide

North Carolina Senator Ted Budd is teaming up with Texas Senator John Cornyn to introduce new legislation aimed at ending sanctuary city policies nationwide.

The Sanctuary City Elimination Act would bar jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with I-C-E from receiving certain federal grants, including funding for education, the arts, and community development.

Budd said, “Lawlessness in sanctuary cities has led to the murder of innocent Americans. Sanctuary cities cannot keep ignoring public safety without facing repercussions.”

Beyond cutting funds, the bill would allow victims of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants to sue jurisdictions that released those individuals. It also provides legal protections for local officers who choose to comply with federal detainer requests.

The bill currently has support from several Republican co-sponsors in the Senate.

Despite broad party opposition, a small number of moderate Democrats have occasionally broken ranks to support similar measures. In June 2025, five House Democrats—including North Carolina Representative Don Davis—voted with the GOP on a bill to withdraw certain federal services from jurisdictions sheltering undocumented immigrants.