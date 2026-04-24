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Newport wildfire 100 percent contained

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 24, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
File: In March, 28 members of the NFD successfully completed the National Wildfire Coordination Group's (NWCG) Intro to Wildland Firefighter training series.
Newport Fire Department
File: In March, 28 members of the NFD successfully completed the National Wildfire Coordination Group's (NWCG) Intro to Wildland Firefighter training series.

Firefighters in Carteret County have reached a major milestone in the battle against a wildland fire that broke out Thursday afternoon near the Newport landfill.

As of Friday morning, the North Carolina Forest Service reports the fire is now 100 percent contained. The fire, which scorched roughly 35 acres east of Hibbs Road, triggered a massive response involving six bulldozers and a specialized back-burn operation to protect nearby facilities.

While the flames are under control, fire officials warn that smoke will be a factor for the next several days. Drivers traveling along Highway 70 and Hibbs Road are urged to use extreme caution, as shifting winds could cause sudden drops in visibility.

The Coastal Environmental Partnership transfer station and the Hibbs Road convenience site were forced to close Thursday due to the proximity of the fire. Both facilities are expected to resume normal operations Friday, though lingering smoke may affect the area.

No injuries or structure damages have been reported. However, with a statewide burn ban still in effect for all 100 counties, officials are reminding residents that even a small spark could lead to a major disaster in these bone-dry conditions.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston