Newport wildfire 100 percent contained

Firefighters in Carteret County have reached a major milestone in the battle against a wildland fire that broke out Thursday afternoon near the Newport landfill.

As of Friday morning, the North Carolina Forest Service reports the fire is now 100 percent contained. The fire, which scorched roughly 35 acres east of Hibbs Road, triggered a massive response involving six bulldozers and a specialized back-burn operation to protect nearby facilities.

While the flames are under control, fire officials warn that smoke will be a factor for the next several days. Drivers traveling along Highway 70 and Hibbs Road are urged to use extreme caution, as shifting winds could cause sudden drops in visibility.

The Coastal Environmental Partnership transfer station and the Hibbs Road convenience site were forced to close Thursday due to the proximity of the fire. Both facilities are expected to resume normal operations Friday, though lingering smoke may affect the area.

No injuries or structure damages have been reported. However, with a statewide burn ban still in effect for all 100 counties, officials are reminding residents that even a small spark could lead to a major disaster in these bone-dry conditions.