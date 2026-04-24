While hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians struggle to keep their lights on, a new report shows Duke Energy’s top executives are bringing in record paydays.

According to the Energy and Policy Institute, Duke Energy paid its current and former CEOs a combined $21.9 million last year. New CEO Harry Sideris received more than $13.6 million, even as the utility reported a nearly $5 billion in profit for 2025. Duke Energy placed sixth nationally among utilities by total CEO pay.

This wealth comes at a steep cost for residents. Federal data shows more than 400,000 North Carolina households faced service disconnections in 2024 alone. Now, Duke is asking the Utilities Commission for cumulative rate increases between 15 and 18 percent over the next two years.

If approved, a typical residential customer could see their monthly bill jump by $28 to $30. Public hearings on the request continue through August.