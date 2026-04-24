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New report shows Duke Energy’s top executives are bringing in record paydays

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 24, 2026 at 7:20 AM EDT
Federal data shows more than 400,000 North Carolina households faced service disconnections in 2024 alone. Now, Duke is asking the Utilities Commission for cumulative rate increases between 15 and 18 percent over the next two years.
Energy and Policy Institute
Federal data shows more than 400,000 North Carolina households faced service disconnections in 2024 alone. Now, Duke is asking the Utilities Commission for cumulative rate increases between 15 and 18 percent over the next two years.

While hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians struggle to keep their lights on, a new report shows Duke Energy’s top executives are bringing in record paydays.

According to the Energy and Policy Institute, Duke Energy paid its current and former CEOs a combined $21.9 million last year. New CEO Harry Sideris received more than $13.6 million, even as the utility reported a nearly $5 billion in profit for 2025. Duke Energy placed sixth nationally among utilities by total CEO pay.

This wealth comes at a steep cost for residents. Federal data shows more than 400,000 North Carolina households faced service disconnections in 2024 alone. Now, Duke is asking the Utilities Commission for cumulative rate increases between 15 and 18 percent over the next two years.

If approved, a typical residential customer could see their monthly bill jump by $28 to $30. Public hearings on the request continue through August.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston