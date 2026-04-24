New bill in the North Carolina House would strip certain books from school library shelves

Two Republican lawmakers have introduced a new bill in the North Carolina House that would strip certain books from elementary school library shelves across the state.

Representatives Brenden Jones of Columbus County and Charlie Miller of Brunswick County filed the legislation, which seeks to expand the state’s Parents’ Bill of Rights by targeting library materials.

The proposal specifically bans books for students in kindergarten through fourth grade that contain information on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality. It also redefines "curriculum" to include any independent reading resources found in school libraries.

Under the act, parents would be allowed to file civil lawsuits against schools for $5,000 in damages if they find violations.

Supporters say the bill protects children from age-inappropriate content. However, opponents argue the move is an attempt to erase diverse voices and limit educational freedom.