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New bill in the North Carolina House would strip certain books from school library shelves

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 24, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT
These books have been banned in several public schools and libraries across the U.S. amid a wave of book censorship and restrictions.
Ted Shaffrey
/
AP
These books have been banned in several public schools and libraries across the U.S. amid a wave of book censorship and restrictions.

Two Republican lawmakers have introduced a new bill in the North Carolina House that would strip certain books from elementary school library shelves across the state.

Representatives Brenden Jones of Columbus County and Charlie Miller of Brunswick County filed the legislation, which seeks to expand the state’s Parents’ Bill of Rights by targeting library materials.

The proposal specifically bans books for students in kindergarten through fourth grade that contain information on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality. It also redefines "curriculum" to include any independent reading resources found in school libraries.

Under the act, parents would be allowed to file civil lawsuits against schools for $5,000 in damages if they find violations.

Supporters say the bill protects children from age-inappropriate content. However, opponents argue the move is an attempt to erase diverse voices and limit educational freedom.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston