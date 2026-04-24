Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

High Point Market begins this weekend

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 24, 2026 at 4:40 PM EDT
A furniture market showroom
WFDD File photo
High Point Market 2026 features roughly 2,000 exhibitors.

The High Point Market kicks off Saturday with hundreds of exhibitors representing more than 100 countries from around the world.

Following the furniture sales boom during the pandemic, inflation, higher interest rates and a frozen housing market took their toll. But some industry professionals are calling 2026 a wait-and-see year.

Several recent economic indicators appear to be trending in the right direction. The Consumer Confidence Index edged up last month. Strategic Insights projects a nearly 2% bump in consumer spending for furniture this year. And according to the Institute for Supply Management, a majority of manufacturers expect higher revenues in 2026.

Ken Crews is a professor at High Point University and vice president of human resources for Lexington Home Brands. He says the feeling on the showroom floor is upbeat.

"A lot of furniture companies are putting out a tremendous amount of new collections, and they have done a lot of refreshing of current collections," says Crews. "So everybody is super stoked about the possibility of putting everything out there."

He adds that Spring Market collections won’t arrive until the fourth quarter of this year. He says while global tensions, changing administrations and lingering inflation have impacted discretionary spending, he’s cautiously optimistic for the future.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford