Environmental group raises concerns about possible data center plans in Rocky Mount

Rocky Mount officials are moving forward with plans to rezone more than 170 acres of city-owned land, sparking concerns that a massive data center may be coming to the area.

The property near Nash Community College is currently being considered for a shift to heavy industrial zoning. While city officials have been vague about the specific tenant, experts with the environmental group Sound Rivers say the project’s technical requirements point directly to a data center.

Executive Director Heather Deck says a major concern is the strain on local water. With three potential "hyperscale" data centers now proposed for the region, advocates worry about the long-term impact on the Tar River and the city’s water capacity.

The project comes as several North Carolina communities face drought conditions and water restrictions.

Residents can voice their concerns at a public hearing during the Rocky Mount City Council meeting on Monday, May 11th, at 7 p.m.