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Environmental group raises concerns about possible data center plans in Rocky Mount

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 24, 2026 at 7:23 AM EDT
Sound Rivers

Rocky Mount officials are moving forward with plans to rezone more than 170 acres of city-owned land, sparking concerns that a massive data center may be coming to the area.

The property near Nash Community College is currently being considered for a shift to heavy industrial zoning. While city officials have been vague about the specific tenant, experts with the environmental group Sound Rivers say the project’s technical requirements point directly to a data center.

Executive Director Heather Deck says a major concern is the strain on local water. With three potential "hyperscale" data centers now proposed for the region, advocates worry about the long-term impact on the Tar River and the city’s water capacity.

The project comes as several North Carolina communities face drought conditions and water restrictions.

Residents can voice their concerns at a public hearing during the Rocky Mount City Council meeting on Monday, May 11th, at 7 p.m.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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