Wildfire near Sneads Ferry that shut down highway under control

North Carolina remains under a wildfire watch Thursday. A statewide burn ban is still in effect as the N.C. Forest Service warns that dry, windy conditions are creating a powder keg across the state.

A major traffic disruption near Sneads Ferry has cleared up after firefighters spent Wednesday afternoon battling a large brush fire.

The fast-moving fire broke out along North Carolina 172, forcing officials to shut down the highway between Peru Road and Highway 210. Local fire crews and the North Carolina Forest Service rushed to the scene to keep the flames from spreading as dry conditions continue to fuel fire risks across the coast.

Onslow County officials confirmed just before 5:00 p.m. that the brush fire was under control and all lanes of Highway 172 were reopened to traffic. While the road is clear, the Forest Service remains on high alert. A statewide burn ban is still in effect, and residents are urged to avoid any outdoor burning.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says more than 550 fires have burned through 2,000 acres since late March.