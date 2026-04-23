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Wildfire near Sneads Ferry that shut down highway under control

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT
Authorities say the initial assessment showed the fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables was suspicious in nature and the investigation is now being treated as an arson and murder.
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Authorities say the initial assessment showed the fire at Fulcher's Red Fox Stables was suspicious in nature and the investigation is now being treated as an arson and murder.

North Carolina remains under a wildfire watch Thursday. A statewide burn ban is still in effect as the N.C. Forest Service warns that dry, windy conditions are creating a powder keg across the state.

A major traffic disruption near Sneads Ferry has cleared up after firefighters spent Wednesday afternoon battling a large brush fire.

The fast-moving fire broke out along North Carolina 172, forcing officials to shut down the highway between Peru Road and Highway 210. Local fire crews and the North Carolina Forest Service rushed to the scene to keep the flames from spreading as dry conditions continue to fuel fire risks across the coast.

Onslow County officials confirmed just before 5:00 p.m. that the brush fire was under control and all lanes of Highway 172 were reopened to traffic. While the road is clear, the Forest Service remains on high alert. A statewide burn ban is still in effect, and residents are urged to avoid any outdoor burning.

Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler says more than 550 fires have burned through 2,000 acres since late March.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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