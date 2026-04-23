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Town of Beaufort reversing course on controversial new waterfront policies

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:46 AM EDT
Crystal Coast N.C.

The Town of Beaufort is reversing course on its controversial new waterfront policies after a wave of pushback from the boating community.

Effective immediately, town officials and F3 Marina have announced a return to a more familiar docking system. Most notably, cleats are being reinstalled along the seawall, allowing boaters to once again tie up directly for day trips.

The updated rules also remove the requirement to use a mobile app for short-term visits. Boaters can now dock for up to three hours for free without pre-registering; they simply need to check in with the dockmaster upon arrival.

Additionally, the town has dropped the liability insurance requirement for these three-hour short-term stays, addressing a major point of frustration for local visitors.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston