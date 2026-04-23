Town of Beaufort reversing course on controversial new waterfront policies

The Town of Beaufort is reversing course on its controversial new waterfront policies after a wave of pushback from the boating community.

Effective immediately, town officials and F3 Marina have announced a return to a more familiar docking system. Most notably, cleats are being reinstalled along the seawall, allowing boaters to once again tie up directly for day trips.

The updated rules also remove the requirement to use a mobile app for short-term visits. Boaters can now dock for up to three hours for free without pre-registering; they simply need to check in with the dockmaster upon arrival.

Additionally, the town has dropped the liability insurance requirement for these three-hour short-term stays, addressing a major point of frustration for local visitors.