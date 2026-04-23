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Three rescued in OBX after being swept more than a mile out to sea

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
According to the Corolla Fire and Rescue Squad, strong southwest winds caught the group's inflatable floats, quickly pushing them far beyond the shoreline.
Corolla Fire and Rescue Squad
According to the Corolla Fire and Rescue Squad, strong southwest winds caught the group's inflatable floats, quickly pushing them far beyond the shoreline.

Three people were saved from the Atlantic after being swept more than a mile out to sea.

According to the Corolla Fire and Rescue Squad, strong southwest winds caught the group's inflatable floats, quickly pushing them far beyond the shoreline. Captain Chet Fleming of Currituck Fire-EMS was the first to reach them, paddling out on a board to keep the group from attempting a dangerous swim back in the cold water.

Lifeguards from Corolla Beach Rescue used a jet ski to shuttle the group safely back to land. While air temperatures were chilly, rescuers noted that the water a mile out was actually twenty degrees warmer than at the beach.

All three people were treated for hypothermia as a precaution but are expected to be fine. Officials are reminding beachgoers to stay mindful of offshore winds, which can turn a casual float into a life-threatening situation in minutes.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston