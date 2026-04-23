Three rescued in OBX after being swept more than a mile out to sea

Three people were saved from the Atlantic after being swept more than a mile out to sea.

According to the Corolla Fire and Rescue Squad, strong southwest winds caught the group's inflatable floats, quickly pushing them far beyond the shoreline. Captain Chet Fleming of Currituck Fire-EMS was the first to reach them, paddling out on a board to keep the group from attempting a dangerous swim back in the cold water.

Lifeguards from Corolla Beach Rescue used a jet ski to shuttle the group safely back to land. While air temperatures were chilly, rescuers noted that the water a mile out was actually twenty degrees warmer than at the beach.

All three people were treated for hypothermia as a precaution but are expected to be fine. Officials are reminding beachgoers to stay mindful of offshore winds, which can turn a casual float into a life-threatening situation in minutes.