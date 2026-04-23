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Sitting mayor moving forward with $1million legal battle against city

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:51 AM EDT
Ellen Brabo

A sitting mayor is moving forward with a million-dollar legal battle against her own city.

Washington Mayor Ellen Brabo is seeking one million dollars in damages and attorney’s fees in a federal lawsuit filed against the City of Washington and its former mayor, Donald Sadler. The Washington Daily News is reporting that the specific dollar amount was made public this week during a hearing in Raleigh, where Brabo’s attorney estimated the figure based on lost revenue from her business, the Ell Hotel.

The lawsuit, which Brabo originally filed just days before she was elected mayor last November, challenges a 2024 city ordinance that restricted bed-and-breakfast operations. Brabo alleges the rules were passed as a retaliatory tactic to discourage her from running for office.

While the city has moved to dismiss the case, a federal judge has not yet made a ruling on whether the lawsuit can proceed. Brabo has agreed to dismiss claims against Sadler in his professional capacity, but the case continues against him as an individual.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston