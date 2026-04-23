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Pitt-Greenville Airport evacuated briefly after smoke reported in terminal

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 23, 2026 at 11:15 AM EDT
Pitt Greenville Airport
File: Pitt-Greenville Airport runway.

Morning travel plans were briefly interrupted Thursday at Pitt-Greenville Airport because of an early morning evacuation.

Crews were sent to the terminal around 4:15 a.m. after smoke was reported inside the building. Airport staff and several passengers preparing for a 5:05 a.m. flight to Charlotte were forced outside while fire officials investigated the source.

Greenville Fire and Rescue tracked the smoke to a burnt-out HVAC belt in the airport basement. Nobody was hurt and officials gave the all-clear for everyone to head back inside just before 6:00 a.m.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston