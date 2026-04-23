Pitt-Greenville Airport evacuated briefly after smoke reported in terminal

Morning travel plans were briefly interrupted Thursday at Pitt-Greenville Airport because of an early morning evacuation.

Crews were sent to the terminal around 4:15 a.m. after smoke was reported inside the building. Airport staff and several passengers preparing for a 5:05 a.m. flight to Charlotte were forced outside while fire officials investigated the source.

Greenville Fire and Rescue tracked the smoke to a burnt-out HVAC belt in the airport basement. Nobody was hurt and officials gave the all-clear for everyone to head back inside just before 6:00 a.m.