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North Carolina’s Attorney General takes fight against rising housing costs to the federal level

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT
"For Sale" and "For Rent" signs are seen on the front of townhomes in Centreville, Va.
Paul J. Richards
/
AFP/Getty Images
File: "For Sale" and "For Rent" signs are seen on the front of townhomes.

North Carolina’s Attorney General is taking the fight against rising housing costs to the federal level.

Jeff Jackson has joined a bipartisan group of 26 other state attorneys general in calling on the FTC to officially ban hidden rental fees. The coalition wants to stop landlords from using "bait-and-switch" tactics—where a low rent is advertised, but mandatory surprise fees are tacked on only after a tenant has already committed to the move.

Jackson points out that nearly 40 percent of North Carolinians are already spending more than a third of their paycheck just to keep a roof over their heads.

The proposed federal rule would require every landlord in the country to show the total, all-in price of an apartment upfront.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston