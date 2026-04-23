North Carolina’s Attorney General takes fight against rising housing costs to the federal level
North Carolina’s Attorney General is taking the fight against rising housing costs to the federal level.
Jeff Jackson has joined a bipartisan group of 26 other state attorneys general in calling on the FTC to officially ban hidden rental fees. The coalition wants to stop landlords from using "bait-and-switch" tactics—where a low rent is advertised, but mandatory surprise fees are tacked on only after a tenant has already committed to the move.
Jackson points out that nearly 40 percent of North Carolinians are already spending more than a third of their paycheck just to keep a roof over their heads.
The proposed federal rule would require every landlord in the country to show the total, all-in price of an apartment upfront.