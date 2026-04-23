New Shellfish Mariculture Hub coming to Carteret County boat ramp on the North River

A major hurdle for local oyster and clam farmers is about to be cleared as the North Carolina Coastal Federation prepares to break ground on a pioneering project.

For years, small-scale growers have struggled with the high costs of water access and refrigerated storage—but the new Shellfish Mariculture Hub is intended to change that.

The hub will feature a building equipped with cold storage, gear workspace, and a dedicated dock for launching vessels and unloading harvests.

Located at the Carteret County boat ramp on the North River, the project is backed by a $200,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

Once complete, the hub is expected to support fifteen different farming operations, with the potential to process $1.5 million in local shellfish every year. It is a massive win for the coastal economy and the future of sustainable seafood in ENC waters.