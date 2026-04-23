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New Shellfish Mariculture Hub coming to Carteret County boat ramp on the North River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
Oysters are seen in the salt marsh on Hunting Island, S.C. Oysters are a natural water filtration system, and their beds help protect against coastal flooding.
Cameron Pollack for NPR
File: Oysters are a natural water filtration system, and their beds help protect against coastal flooding.

A major hurdle for local oyster and clam farmers is about to be cleared as the North Carolina Coastal Federation prepares to break ground on a pioneering project.

For years, small-scale growers have struggled with the high costs of water access and refrigerated storage—but the new Shellfish Mariculture Hub is intended to change that.

The hub will feature a building equipped with cold storage, gear workspace, and a dedicated dock for launching vessels and unloading harvests.

Located at the Carteret County boat ramp on the North River, the project is backed by a $200,000 grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation.

Once complete, the hub is expected to support fifteen different farming operations, with the potential to process $1.5 million in local shellfish every year. It is a massive win for the coastal economy and the future of sustainable seafood in ENC waters.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston