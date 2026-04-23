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NC property owners have more breathing room following settlement on dwelling insurance rates

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:53 AM EDT
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters about a bill that would let Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina reorganize, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C.
(AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum)
North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey talks to reporters about a bill that would let Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina reorganize, Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Albemarle Building in Raleigh, N.C.

North Carolina property owners have a bit more breathing room today following a major settlement on dwelling insurance rates.

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced yesterday that his office has reached a deal with the North Carolina Rate Bureau to cap dwelling rate increases at five percent per year for the next two years. This is a significant drop from the nearly 68 percent total hike originally requested by insurance companies back in October.

The first five percent increase will take effect this October, followed by another five percent in October 2027. Causey says the agreement will save consumers more than $268 million dollars and cancels a public hearing that had been scheduled for July.

The new deal also includes special credits for owners who invest in fortified roofs and other storm-resistant upgrades, particularly in eastern North Carolina.

Dwelling insurance typically covers non-owner-occupied properties like rentals and vacation homes, rather than primary residences.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston