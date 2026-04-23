Last-minute state proposal would cut Forsyth officials’ terms to two years

After surprising Forsyth County leaders with a last-minute proposal to shorten their terms, state lawmakers have now delayed a vote on the measure until next week.

Senate Bill 214 originally had nothing to do with Forsyth County. That changed Tuesday, when lawmakers added language cutting the terms of all commissioners and school board members elected in 2026 from four years to two. A vote was scheduled the following day.

Local officials, including Forsyth County Democratic Representative Amber Baker, were caught off guard. On the House floor Wednesday, Baker questioned the timing and reasoning for the change. Republican Kyle Hall, who represents Stokes and Forsyth, responded.

“I've heard from a number of constituents who are concerned with everything that is going on with the school system there. We all have seen the headlines," he said. "This gives the voters one more opportunity to address those concerns with a turnout election that should be pretty high.”

Forsyth County Commissioner Dan Besse says the change goes against the will of the voters.

“Voters in both parties, as well as unaffiliated voters, have already spoken through the primary voting democratic process on their preferences for all these seats," he said.

The House ultimately tabled the matter until next week. If it passes, the legislation would not be subject to Governor Josh Stein’s veto.