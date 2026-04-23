ENC community cancels water fight at local park because of insurance concerns

An event meant to bring the Swansboro community together has been called off.

On Wednesday, the Town of Swansboro announced the cancellation of the "Swansboro Showdown: Water Fight 2026," which was scheduled for May 1st at Municipal Park. The event was designed by local police to provide a safe, supervised alternative to the "Senior Assassin" games often played by high school students this time of year.

However, town officials say they had to pull the plug after consulting with their insurance provider. In a statement, the town cited safety and liability concerns that could not be resolved in time. They emphasized that the decision was based strictly on insurance requirements and was not a reflection of the students or the community.

While the big water fight is canceled, town leaders say they remain committed to finding other ways to engage with local youth.