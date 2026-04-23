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ENC community cancels water fight at local park because of insurance concerns

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:40 AM EDT
The game involves students trying to "eliminate" classmates using water guns, but officials warn that the activity can lead to tragic misunderstandings.
Remy Sharp
/
Flickr via Openverse
The game involves students trying to "eliminate" classmates using water guns, but officials warn that the activity can lead to tragic misunderstandings.

An event meant to bring the Swansboro community together has been called off.

On Wednesday, the Town of Swansboro announced the cancellation of the "Swansboro Showdown: Water Fight 2026," which was scheduled for May 1st at Municipal Park. The event was designed by local police to provide a safe, supervised alternative to the "Senior Assassin" games often played by high school students this time of year.

However, town officials say they had to pull the plug after consulting with their insurance provider. In a statement, the town cited safety and liability concerns that could not be resolved in time. They emphasized that the decision was based strictly on insurance requirements and was not a reflection of the students or the community.

While the big water fight is canceled, town leaders say they remain committed to finding other ways to engage with local youth.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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