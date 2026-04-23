Communities withdraw from Eastern Carolina Council of Governments

A regional organization in Eastern North Carolina is facing a wave of departures as local leaders voice concerns over its future.

The Greene County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to withdraw from the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments. That move was followed quickly by the Kinston City Council, which also voted unanimously to leave the organization, specifically citing leadership issues as the primary reason for their exit.

The Eastern Carolina Council is designed to help local governments with planning, aging services, and economic development, but the sudden loss of member dues creates a significant hurdle. With budget season fast approaching, other local municipalities are now facing similar decisions on whether to stay or follow the lead of Greene County and Kinston.

The council has not yet issued a formal response to the recent votes.