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Communities withdraw from Eastern Carolina Council of Governments

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:45 AM EDT

A regional organization in Eastern North Carolina is facing a wave of departures as local leaders voice concerns over its future.

The Greene County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to withdraw from the Eastern Carolina Council of Governments. That move was followed quickly by the Kinston City Council, which also voted unanimously to leave the organization, specifically citing leadership issues as the primary reason for their exit.

The Eastern Carolina Council is designed to help local governments with planning, aging services, and economic development, but the sudden loss of member dues creates a significant hurdle. With budget season fast approaching, other local municipalities are now facing similar decisions on whether to stay or follow the lead of Greene County and Kinston.

The council has not yet issued a formal response to the recent votes.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston