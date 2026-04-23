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Coast Guard searching for missing windsurfer in Pamlico Sound

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 23, 2026 at 9:49 AM EDT
Jim Stoll was last spotted around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday when his sail reportedly broke.
Jim Stoll was last spotted around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday when his sail reportedly broke.

The search continues in the Pamlico Sound for an overdue windsurfer last seen Wednesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard and local North Carolina partners are focusing their efforts near Clam Shoal, about three miles off the coast of Frisco. Authorities have identified the man as Jim Stoll. He was last spotted around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday when his sail reportedly broke.

Stoll is said to be riding a vintage windsurf board. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and a silver helmet.

Conditions on the sound can change rapidly, and officials are asking anyone on the water or near the Frisco and Buxton shorelines to stay alert for any signs of the board or gear.

Anyone with more information or who believes they have spotted Stoll is asked to contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center at (833) 732-8628.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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