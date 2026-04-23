Coast Guard searching for missing windsurfer in Pamlico Sound

The search continues in the Pamlico Sound for an overdue windsurfer last seen Wednesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard and local North Carolina partners are focusing their efforts near Clam Shoal, about three miles off the coast of Frisco. Authorities have identified the man as Jim Stoll. He was last spotted around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday when his sail reportedly broke.

Stoll is said to be riding a vintage windsurf board. He was last seen wearing a black wetsuit and a silver helmet.

Conditions on the sound can change rapidly, and officials are asking anyone on the water or near the Frisco and Buxton shorelines to stay alert for any signs of the board or gear.

Anyone with more information or who believes they have spotted Stoll is asked to contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center at (833) 732-8628.