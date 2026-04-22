Orange County passes one-year moratorium on data centers

In a unanimous 6-0 vote, the Orange County Board of Commissioners passed a one-year pause on large-scale data centers.

The moratorium would apply to large facilities for training artificial intelligence, data processing and cryptocurrency mining. In a news release , county officials said the one-year pause would give their staff time to study the issue, draft language to clearly address data centers, and update its land use policies.

"The Board took this action to ensure we have the time and information needed to thoughtfully evaluate the impacts of large-scale data centers on our community," said Jean Hamilton, chair of the Orange County Board of Commissioners. "This moratorium allows us to protect our natural resources, consider infrastructure demands, and engage residents as we determine the most appropriate path forward for Orange County."

Earlier this year, the town of Apex and Chatham County also passed one-year moratoriums on data centers.