Greensboro increases penalties for properties with unsafe conditions

Greensboro is putting more pressure on landlords to maintain safe housing.

The city council unanimously approved changes to its housing code ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday.

Under the changes, if a property has more than four violations within a year, or two or more within a month, the owner must register it with the city.

Civil penalties for code violations will be $500, up from the previous $200. Offenders will also now see a $100 daily fine for every day a violation is not corrected.

If a second set of violations occurs within a year, the amounts will rise to $1,000, with an additional daily penalty of $250.

Greensboro Councilmember Crystal Black said the goal is to ensure everyone in the city has a home that’s safe, dignified and worthy of living in.

“Improving housing quality is about more than buildings. It directly impacts public health, educational outcomes for children, and overall quality of life," Black said. "When families feel secure in their homes, communities become stronger.”

The changes are expected to go into effect 90 days from the council’s vote.