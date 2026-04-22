Data centers in NC don't pay taxes on their supplies or their electricity. Should that change?

North Carolina Governor Josh Stein and anti-data center advocates statewide are paying increased attention to a decades-old sales tax exemption intended to help boost the increasingly controversial industry.

Under North Carolina law, data centers that cost at least $75 million do not need to pay sales and use taxes on their construction costs, equipment or electricity.

While nobody knows exactly how much tax revenue the data centers are exempt from, recent estimates from the N.C. Department of Commerce place it between $45 and $57 million annually. But that amount could balloon, Commerce analysts say, if all of the data centers planned for North Carolina are built, to something in the neighborhood of $450 million annually - in addition to between $1.5 and $2.3 billion in exempt taxes during construction.

"I am calling on the legislature to reexamine those incentives to make sure that they are structured in a way that makes sense for the people of North Carolina," Stein said Tuesday.

The push to overhaul the data center tax exemption has at least some attention among legislative leadership at the General Assembly, too.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Sen. leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, said he thinks the data center exemptions merit some legislative scrutiny.

"There was a time when I think that exemption was put in place that we were trying to incent the location of data centers. I still think they're a good thing, but I'm not sure we need to provide that kind of incentive in order for them to be located here," Berger said.

Adam Wagner / N.C. Newsroom Sen. Phil Berger answers questions from reporters on April 21, 2026. Berger said it may be worth revisiting the state's data center tax exemptions that allow the facilities to avoid paying sales and use tax on their electricity and equipment.

Industry representatives say the exemption is a key part of why North Carolina has experienced so much interest in recent years, with large companies like Amazon, Apple, Meta and Microsoft all building or planning to build data centers here.

"It is a key factor in making North Carolina a competitive marketplace for data centers and really for North Carolina, I think, emerging now as a strong and growing market," said Dan Diorio, the vice president of state policy for the Data Center Coalition, which advocates for data center developer interests.

Other key factors are access to abundant electricity, access to land and the available workforce, Diorio added.

Once a facility is built, Diorio said, sales tax exemptions encourage data center developers to more quickly swap out the servers and other equipment in their facilities, meaning they can use more modern, energy efficient materials. Servers, for instance, are replaced every three to five years, and new chips are about 25% more energy efficient.

"It's an ongoing cost. So by having a sales tax exemption program on the books, you're fostering the continuous reinvestment into the facility itself," Diorio said, adding that the process of swapping out equipment supports technician jobs.

Notably, an exemption from sales and use tax in North Carolina means that not only is the state government missing out on revenue, but so are local governments. The state receives 4.75% of the tax, while the amount local governments receives varies by county but is typically around an additional 2.25%.

Data centers do continue to pay local property taxes on their facilities and equipment in North Carolina, unless they have otherwise received an abatement as part of a local incentive package.