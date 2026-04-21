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Winston-Salem Police file first charges in Leinbach Park shooting

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Bethany Chafin
Published April 21, 2026 at 9:27 PM EDT
A screenshot from a video update on the Leinbach Park investigation on April 21, 2026, featuring (left to right) Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill.
Courtesy Winston-Salem Police Department
A screenshot from a video update on the Leinbach Park investigation on April 21, 2026, featuring (left to right) Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough, Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn and Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill.

Law enforcement officials say they’re no longer seeking any suspects in the shooting at Winston-Salem’s Leinbach Park on Monday, but the investigation is ongoing.

The police department has charged 18-year-old Joel Michael Gamble-Toliver with Felony Child Abuse. Officials say the charge applies when "a parent or any other person providing care to or supervision of a child less than 16 years of age whose willful act or grossly negligent omission in the care of the child shows a reckless disregard of human life and results in serious bodily injury to a child under the age of 16."

According to the department, Gamble-Toliver knew of the fight and “produced and discharged a firearm during the incident.”

In a video update on Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn said that the adults who were present will be held accountable.

“Although they’re young adults, they’re adults, and we’re sending the message that if you stand by, encourage, aid or abet our juveniles and delinquent behavior, we will not tolerate it in our community,” he said.

Penn was joined by Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and District Attorney Jim O’Neill, who both echoed his statements.
Bethany Chafin
Bethany is WFDD's editorial director. She joined the staff in the fall of 2012. She received her B.A. and M.A. in English Literature from Wake Forest University. Between undergraduate studies and graduate school, Bethany served as the intern to Talk of the Nation at NPR in D.C., participating in live NPR Election Night Coverage, presidential debate broadcasts, regular Talk of the Nation shows, and helping to plan the inaugural broadcast of ‘Talk of the World.' She enjoys engaging with her interests in books, politics, and art in the interdisciplinary world of public radio. Before becoming editorial director, Bethany was assistant news director, a reporter and associate producer for WFDD's Triad Arts and Triad Arts Weekend. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Bethany enjoys calling the Piedmont home.
See stories by Bethany Chafin