Winston-Salem Police file first charges in Leinbach Park shooting

Law enforcement officials say they’re no longer seeking any suspects in the shooting at Winston-Salem’s Leinbach Park on Monday, but the investigation is ongoing.

The police department has charged 18-year-old Joel Michael Gamble-Toliver with Felony Child Abuse. Officials say the charge applies when "a parent or any other person providing care to or supervision of a child less than 16 years of age whose willful act or grossly negligent omission in the care of the child shows a reckless disregard of human life and results in serious bodily injury to a child under the age of 16."

According to the department, Gamble-Toliver knew of the fight and “produced and discharged a firearm during the incident.”

In a video update on Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police Chief William Penn said that the adults who were present will be held accountable.

“Although they’re young adults, they’re adults, and we’re sending the message that if you stand by, encourage, aid or abet our juveniles and delinquent behavior, we will not tolerate it in our community,” he said.

Penn was joined by Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and District Attorney Jim O’Neill, who both echoed his statements.