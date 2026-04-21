Two Yadkin River islands protected, opening to paddlers and campers

A new conservation effort will permanently protect two forested islands on the Yadkin River.

Private owners recently donated the property, totalling 20 acres, to Piedmont Land Conservancy. Tesla Jefferson, with PLC, says they’re a rare stretch of unspoiled North Carolina wilderness.

“They can only be accessed by paddle. But they're just a beautiful kind of bottomland forest. So tons of Spice Bush, tons of pawpaw, which are a native fruit tree in North Carolina," says Jefferson.

She says PLC will manage the property alongside Yadkin Riverkeeper. The plan is to open the land to the public for the first time, as both a stopover point for paddlers and a primitive camping area.

PLC is also inviting the public to help decide on a name for the islands. Five options appear on the ballot, which is available on their website.

