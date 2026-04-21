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Charlotte neighborhood group receives $2 million for workforce development, housing

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published April 21, 2026 at 2:18 PM EDT
Residents of the Lakeview Neighborhood are expected to see change in their community with a nearly $2 million investment that aims to improve economic mobility in the community.
Courtesy
/
J.K. APPIAH
Residents of the Lakeview Neighborhood are expected to see change in their community with a nearly $2 million investment that aims to improve economic mobility in the community.

The Lakeview Neighborhood Alliance in Charlotte is set to receive nearly $2 million in funding to provide housing support and expand economic mobility in the Historic West End.

Bank officials and local grant recipients gathered Tuesday at Johnson C. Smith University to announce funding for workforce training, housing access and affordability initiatives.
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The Lakeview Neighborhood Alliance plans to launch two initiatives with the funds. One, the Economic Mobility Hub, will convert a defunct school into a manufacturing workforce training and entrepreneurship space.

The hub is supported by $700,000 from JPMorganChase.

“The E-Hub, a community-led vision that brings partners together to redevelop commercial corridors, strengthen small businesses, and expand pathways to inclusive growth through small-scale manufacturing,” said Suganthi Simon, global philanthropy program officer at JPMorganChase. “By helping advance a model that pairs shared ownership with long-term affordability, this work can turn underutilized public infrastructure into a generational asset for Charlotte’s Historic West End.

Wells Fargo has also committed $1.25 million towards the hub project and Lakeview’s Accessory Dwelling Units Partnership Program. That program includes the development of 15 affordable housing units, financial guidance support, and home repairs.

The Lakeview Neighborhood’s initiatives aim to train and support more than 200 residents as part of the group's efforts to improve economic mobility in the community.

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Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE.
See stories by Elvis Menayese