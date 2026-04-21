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Alamance County Commissioners approve controversial landfill permit

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published April 21, 2026 at 5:15 PM EDT
A photo of the Alamance County Board of Commissioners
Courtesy Alamance County
The Alamance County Board of Commissioners at a recent meeting.

The Alamance County Board of Commissioners approved a permit on Monday for a controversial landfill.

The move allows property owner Kenneth Phillipie to establish a 99-acre landfill in the southern part of the county. Commissioners delayed a vote earlier this month to let those opposed to present their case after several residents voiced environmental and safety concerns.

Commissioner Ed Priola said he had some reservations about nearby homes being impacted.

“We’re not concerned about the public road," he said. "We're concerned about the quarter-mile operational road with big trucks coming in and out.”

But ultimately, he supported the proposal, and the board voted 4-1 to move forward with the permit.

The landfill will be for things like vegetation and trees, as well as what’s called inert debris, like concrete and soil.
DJ Simmons
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