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WSPD investigating shooting involving multiple victims at Leinbach Park

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By WFDD Staff
Published April 20, 2026 at 11:57 AM EDT
winston salem police car downtown.JPG
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
A parked Winston-Salem police vehicle

Officials with the Winston-Salem Police Department say they’re investigating a shooting involving multiple young individuals at Leinbach Park this morning.

Police say a planned fight between two people escalated into a shooting involving multiple victims.

Students at nearby schools are on a secure hold. Norman and Sally Kirk roads are closed, as well as Leinbach Park.

The public is advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story and will be updated.

WFDD Staff
See stories by WFDD Staff