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WS/FCS board to meet to discuss budget proposal, audit results

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 20, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
WS/FCS Education Building sign
WFDD File photo
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Education building

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board is holding a special-called meeting Tuesday to consider a vote on the budget.

The board met last week to discuss the superintendent’s proposed local budget request, but tabled the vote to have more discussion.

Members are meeting for one more workshop in the morning from 9 a.m. to noon, and then again at 5 p.m. for a final vote. In addition to discussing the budget, the board is slated to hear a presentation of last fiscal year’s audit results.

Members tabled this item at last week’s meeting, too, due to a “clerical oversight” — they had not been emailed a copy of the audit to review ahead of time.

Also on the agenda is a discussion of school operations on May 1.

Thousands of educators across the state are planning to head to Raleigh to advocate for a state budget and greater investment in public education.

Forsyth teachers have asked the district to cancel class that day — a move Guilford County Schools made last week.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz