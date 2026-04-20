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North Carolina A&T State University to honor Rev. Jesse Jackson with Day of Service

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published April 20, 2026 at 3:36 PM EDT
A photo of Rev. Jesse Jackson speaking during the National Action Network Convention in New York, Friday, April 5, 2019.
Seth Wenig
/
AP
Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks during the National Action Network Convention in New York, Friday, April 5, 2019.

North Carolina A&T State University is holding a day of service this week to honor the life and legacy of Reverend Jesse Jackson.

On Thursday, Aggie Nation will engage in acts of service as a tribute to Jackson, who was an alumnus of the school. The civil rights advocate and icon died in February.

His presidential campaigns in the 80s are said to have helped pave the way for America’s first Black president.

A&T students, faculty and staff will participate in service projects like supporting the Aggie Source Food Pantry and creating greeting cards for the United Way of Greater Greensboro’s Family Success Center.

Alumni chapters across the U.S. are expected to similarly host their own projects.
DJ Simmons
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