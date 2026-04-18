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A tale of two cease fires: Israel and Hezbollah; the U.S and Iran

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Quil Lawrence
Published April 18, 2026 at 7:42 AM EDT

A ceasefire in the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon is fragile while the one between the U.S. and Iran is more stable.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
See stories by Scott Simon
Quil Lawrence
Quil Lawrence is a New York-based correspondent for NPR News, covering veterans' issues nationwide. He won a Robert F. Kennedy Award for his coverage of American veterans and a Gracie Award for coverage of female combat veterans. In 2019 Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America honored Quil with its IAVA Salutes Award for Leadership in Journalism.
See stories by Quil Lawrence