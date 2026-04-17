Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Forsyth commission opposes state proposal to limit property tax increases

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 17, 2026 at 12:47 PM EDT
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting at the county's government center.
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners pictured at a meeting in May 2025.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution Thursday opposing a state proposal that would limit local tax authority.

Lawmakers are considering a constitutional amendment that would give the General Assembly the power to limit property tax increases — something local elected officials currently control.

Property taxes are a major revenue source for counties.

At the commission meeting, Forsyth County Attorney Gordon Watkins explained that adjusting those rates allows local governments to respond to service needs or emergencies.

“You think about things that could happen, a natural disaster that is not reimbursed by FEMA," Watkins said. "And if we don't have the ability to do something, our citizens will suffer."

Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution detailing their opposition to the proposal. It states that limits on local tax authority could result in service reductions, delayed infrastructure investment and more.

Officials plan to send the resolution to lawmakers and continue communicating their concerns. If the constitutional amendment passes, it will appear on the ballot in November.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz