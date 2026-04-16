Two boaters rescued after their vessel ran aground in Pamlico Sound

Two boaters are safe after their vessel ran aground in hazardous conditions off the Dare County coast.

Late Tuesday night, state wildlife officers responded to a distress call from a boat taking on water near Long Shoal. The two passengers, Frankie Belcher and Kyndal Griswold, were traveling from Wanchese to Beaufort when they were caught in strong winds in the Pamlico Sound.

NC Wildlife officers reached the pair around 10:00 p.m. and took them safely back to shore at Stumpy Point. There were no injuries.