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Two boaters rescued after their vessel ran aground in Pamlico Sound

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:23 AM EDT
State of North Carolina
File: Pamlico Sound

Two boaters are safe after their vessel ran aground in hazardous conditions off the Dare County coast.

Late Tuesday night, state wildlife officers responded to a distress call from a boat taking on water near Long Shoal. The two passengers, Frankie Belcher and Kyndal Griswold, were traveling from Wanchese to Beaufort when they were caught in strong winds in the Pamlico Sound.

NC Wildlife officers reached the pair around 10:00 p.m. and took them safely back to shore at Stumpy Point. There were no injuries.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston