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Rescued sea turtles return to the wild on the shores of Oak Island

WUNC News | By Mehmet Demirci
Published April 16, 2026 at 2:40 PM EDT
A sea turtle released on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean while a large crowd of people watch at a public event at Oak Island, N.C.
Mehmet Demirci
/
For WUNC News
A sea turtle released on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean at Oak Island, N.C.

A group of 29 sea turtles returned to the wild Tuesday at a public release event in Oak Island, N.C.

The turtles, which included green sea turtles and Kemp’s ridleys, were rehabilitated after being cold-stunned along the Massachusetts coast. They were initially treated by the New England Aquarium, then transferred to the National Aquarium in Baltimore before being transported to warmer waters at Oak Island.

The Oak Island Sea Protection Program reported that more than 1,200 spectators came out to watch the event. Freelance photographer Mehmet Demirci documented the turtles' return to the sea.

A rescue worker helps release a sea turtle on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean at Oak Island, N.C. on April 14, 2026.
1 of 9  — 20260414-20260414-_MDM3830.jpg
A rescue worker helps release a sea turtle on the shores of the Atlantic Ocean at Oak Island, N.C. on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
One of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
2 of 9  — A group of 29 sea turtles make their way toward the Atlantic Ocean during a public release event at East Beach Access in Oak Island, N.C., on April 14, 2026
One of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
The National Aquarium's rescue team transported 29 sea turtles from Maryland to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
3 of 9  — 20260414-20260414-_MDM3726.jpg
The National Aquarium's rescue team transported 29 sea turtles from Maryland to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
A National Aquarium worker carrying one of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
4 of 9  — 20260414-20260414-_MDM3794.jpg
A National Aquarium worker carrying one of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
A National Aquarium worker helping one of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
5 of 9  — 20260414-_MDP7920.jpg
A National Aquarium worker helping one of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
A group of 29 rescued sea turtles returned to the wild on the shores of Oak Island, N.C. on April 14, 2026.
6 of 9  — 20260414-20260414-_MDM4000-2.jpg
A group of 29 rescued sea turtles returned to the wild on the shores of Oak Island, N.C. on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
A group of of 29 rescued sea turtles returned to the wild on the shores of Oak Island, N.C. on April 14, 2026.
7 of 9  — A group of 29 sea turtles make their way toward the Atlantic Ocean during a public release event at East Beach Access in Oak Island, N.C., on April 14, 2026
A group of of 29 rescued sea turtles returned to the wild on the shores of Oak Island, N.C. on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
One of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
8 of 9  — 20260414-20260414-_MDP7881-2.jpg
One of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News
A National Aquarium worker carrying one of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
9 of 9  — 20260414-20260414-_MDP7865-2.jpg
A National Aquarium worker carrying one of 29 rescued sea turtles brought down to Oak Island, N.C. to be returned to the wild on April 14, 2026.
Mehmet Demirci / For WUNC News

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