OBX fisherman on personal watercraft caught in the middle of a massive four-acre shark feeding frenzy

A routine fishing trip turned into a 'Nat Geo moment' this week off the coast of Cape Hatteras.

Local pro surfer and fisherman Brett Barley found himself in the middle of a massive four-acre shark feeding frenzy on Tuesday. Barley, who was out on his Sea-Doo, captured incredible footage of hundreds of Spinner Sharks engulfing his personal watercraft while devouring schools of menhaden.

The video also shows that a massive school of Red Drum joined the 'blitz,' creating a chaotic scene of scales and teeth just inches from his feet.

Barley described the encounter as amazing, but gave it a 'zero-out-of-ten' recommendation for anyone else—noting he felt lucky a leaping shark didn't land right in his lap.