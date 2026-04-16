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OBX fisherman on personal watercraft caught in the middle of a massive four-acre shark feeding frenzy

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:43 AM EDT
Barley, who was out on his Sea-Doo, captured incredible footage of hundreds of Spinner Sharks engulfing his personal watercraft while devouring schools of menhaden.
Brett Barley
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Barley, who was out on his Sea-Doo, captured incredible footage of hundreds of Spinner Sharks engulfing his personal watercraft while devouring schools of menhaden.

A routine fishing trip turned into a 'Nat Geo moment' this week off the coast of Cape Hatteras.

Local pro surfer and fisherman Brett Barley found himself in the middle of a massive four-acre shark feeding frenzy on Tuesday. Barley, who was out on his Sea-Doo, captured incredible footage of hundreds of Spinner Sharks engulfing his personal watercraft while devouring schools of menhaden.

The video also shows that a massive school of Red Drum joined the 'blitz,' creating a chaotic scene of scales and teeth just inches from his feet.

Barley described the encounter as amazing, but gave it a 'zero-out-of-ten' recommendation for anyone else—noting he felt lucky a leaping shark didn't land right in his lap.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston