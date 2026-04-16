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North Carolina U.S. Senate race moved from Toss Up to Lean Democrat

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
Roy Cooper for Senate/Michael Whatley for Senate

A major shift in North Carolina’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race. This week, the non-partisan Cook Political Report officially moved the contest from a Toss Up to Lean Democrat.

The change follows massive first-quarter fundraising numbers from former Governor Roy Cooper, who brought in nearly $14 million dollars—more than double the $5 million raised by Republican Michael Whatley.

Analysts say Cooper’s consistent lead in recent polls and his massive small-dollar donor base have put Republicans on the defensive.

While national groups have pledged $71 million dollars to help Whatley keep the seat in GOP hands, the momentum is currently on the Democrats' side as the race for retiring Senator Thom Tillis' seat heats up.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston