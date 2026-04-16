North Carolina U.S. Senate race moved from Toss Up to Lean Democrat

A major shift in North Carolina’s high-stakes U.S. Senate race. This week, the non-partisan Cook Political Report officially moved the contest from a Toss Up to Lean Democrat.

The change follows massive first-quarter fundraising numbers from former Governor Roy Cooper, who brought in nearly $14 million dollars—more than double the $5 million raised by Republican Michael Whatley.

Analysts say Cooper’s consistent lead in recent polls and his massive small-dollar donor base have put Republicans on the defensive.

While national groups have pledged $71 million dollars to help Whatley keep the seat in GOP hands, the momentum is currently on the Democrats' side as the race for retiring Senator Thom Tillis' seat heats up.