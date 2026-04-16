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New proposal floated to save North Carolina’s aging ferry system

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.
(Photo: NCDOT)
North Carolina ferry passengers can now receive text or email alerts on schedule changes via the new Ferry FINS system.

A new plan to save North Carolina’s aging ferry system is taking center stage on the Outer Banks. The Ocracoke Access Alliance has released a ten-point proposal to modernize the state’s 'maritime highway' while protecting the residents who rely on it most.

As state lawmakers consider new tolls, the Alliance is pitching a middle-ground solution: a $10 fee for the Hatteras-Ocracoke route and $20 dollars for mainland ferries. The plan calls for a total toll waiver for verified Ocracoke residents—ensuring they always have a free path home.

With the current fleet averaging twenty-six years in age, Executive Director Justin LeBlanc says the move is about common sense and long-term survival. The proposal also pushes for $69 million to clear a massive maintenance backlog within two years.

Advocates say it’s the only way to keep the system a reliable lifeline for coastal jobs and tourism.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston