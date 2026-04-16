NCWRC urging people to 'Get Gatorwise' as reptiles become more active with warming weather

As the Carolina sun starts to heat up, state wildlife experts are issuing a warning: it’s gator season."

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is urging people to 'Get Gatorwise' as the reptiles become more active with the warming weather. Officials say safety starts with a simple rule: assume an alligator is present in any coastal body of water."

To keep these prehistoric neighbors at bay, experts say never feed them—and that includes tossing fish scraps into the water at the docks. Feeding gators is not only illegal, it teaches them to associate humans with food."

They also urge pet owners to keep a firm grip on the leash. Pets should stay well away from the water’s edge, especially during the high-activity hours of dusk and dawn.