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NCWRC urging people to 'Get Gatorwise' as reptiles become more active with warming weather

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:39 AM EDT
An alligator is seen in the canal near Lake Waccamaw in North Carolina Thursday October 17, 2023.
Jonathon Gruenke/Jonathon Gruenke / NCWRC
An alligator is seen in the canal near Lake Waccamaw in North Carolina Thursday October 17, 2023.

As the Carolina sun starts to heat up, state wildlife experts are issuing a warning: it’s gator season."

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is urging people to 'Get Gatorwise' as the reptiles become more active with the warming weather. Officials say safety starts with a simple rule: assume an alligator is present in any coastal body of water."

To keep these prehistoric neighbors at bay, experts say never feed them—and that includes tossing fish scraps into the water at the docks. Feeding gators is not only illegal, it teaches them to associate humans with food."

They also urge pet owners to keep a firm grip on the leash. Pets should stay well away from the water’s edge, especially during the high-activity hours of dusk and dawn.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston