Meet the Piedmont Triad's 2026 Teacher of the Year

Surry County Schools’ Multilingual Learner Specialist Jonathan Lancho is the Piedmont Triad Region’s Teacher of the Year for 2026. He’s also one of nine finalists for the North Carolina Teacher of the Year award, which will be announced on April 24.

He works with students learning English as a second language, drawing on his own experience. Lancho grew up in Spain and was involved in various language immersion programs as a teenager before moving to America just 10 years ago.

WFDD Education Reporter Amy Diaz spoke with Lancho about his teaching philosophy and how schools can support the growing population of English learners.

Interview Highlights

On his approach to teaching English learners:

"A lot of people see language as a barrier, but I don't. I don't believe in that. I believe language is an asset. Language is a bridge that will connect you with people and with places. ... So what I tell them to change the mindset from, ‘Oh, I don't know how to say this, and my language is not helping me.’ I tell them, ‘Guys, that's your superpower. Guys, you can help others.'"

On the importance of family engagement:

"For example, we were reading a book today about fish that migrate. Maybe they have questions for their parents. 'Do you know that some animals migrate?' And they can one, ask, or two, inform. And it's very powerful when you are able to share with your parents something that you learn. That is called metacognition. You are starting to use the knowledge that you receive in school, and you are sharing it with someone. When you are thinking about thinking, you are learning, and you are sharing that knowledge. And that is very powerful."

On how NC districts can better serve English learners:

"If we think about serving, serving is giving someone something that they need. Well, they need the support, and the support can look as allow the people in the central office or the front desk to have an iPad that translates in the moment. I dream about having a dual language school in Surry County Schools. Imagine. We have 904 multilingual learners. How will they respond to that? The joy. The ability to come to this country and go to a place where you know you can use your first language, but then you're going to improve your second language. You are flipping, and now the pure American people are having the opportunity to learn that second language. We have to think outside of the box and try to use those assets, because those Spanish speakers will instantly become tutors for these English speakers from America."

On what drives him to dream:

"God decided me with a servant heart, and I harvest energy when I'm serving people. Teaching or helping them with small skills like tying your shoes or grabbing their hand to teach them letter formation. When I do that or when I let them be the spotlight, I found purpose. ... I can add value to the lives of my students. And when you find that, everything becomes a blessing."