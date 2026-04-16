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Local law enforcement warning families about dangers of viral "Senior Assassin" game

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:27 AM EDT
The game involves students trying to "eliminate" classmates using water guns, but officials warn that the activity can lead to tragic misunderstandings.
Remy Sharp
/
Flickr via Openverse
The game involves students trying to "eliminate" classmates using water guns, but officials warn that the activity can lead to tragic misunderstandings.

Deputy Chief Benjamin Brim of the Swansboro Police Department has joined law enforcement agencies across North Carolina in warning families about the dangers of the viral "Senior Assassin" game.

The game involves students trying to "eliminate" classmates using water guns, but officials warn that the activity can lead to tragic misunderstandings.

Brim said earlier this week a driver reported being followed and targeted by a group of young adults with water pistols – which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity but still caused “understandable alarm.” In addition, during a youth cadet meeting at the police department a young adult entered the public safety building, “In an alarming manner that could have led to a use of force situation.”

The department is asking those participating in the game to use good judgement, because a situation that may seem harmless can escalate quickly and lead to misunderstandings and even potentially dangerous situations.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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