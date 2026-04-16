Local law enforcement warning families about dangers of viral "Senior Assassin" game

Deputy Chief Benjamin Brim of the Swansboro Police Department has joined law enforcement agencies across North Carolina in warning families about the dangers of the viral "Senior Assassin" game.

The game involves students trying to "eliminate" classmates using water guns, but officials warn that the activity can lead to tragic misunderstandings.

Brim said earlier this week a driver reported being followed and targeted by a group of young adults with water pistols – which turned out to be a case of mistaken identity but still caused “understandable alarm.” In addition, during a youth cadet meeting at the police department a young adult entered the public safety building, “In an alarming manner that could have led to a use of force situation.”

The department is asking those participating in the game to use good judgement, because a situation that may seem harmless can escalate quickly and lead to misunderstandings and even potentially dangerous situations.