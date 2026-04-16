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Dry conditions fueling wildfire crisis across North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:18 AM EDT
(Photo: U.S. Forest Service)
File photo: Great Lake fire

Despite a statewide ban on open burning in place since late March, dry conditions are fueling a wildfire crisis across the state. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said more than 500 wildfires have scorched more than 2,200 acres in just the last few weeks.

Out of hundreds of fires, Causey said only four were caused by lightning, and the rest were human-caused or under investigation. Since the ban began, the North Carolina Forest Service has already issued 150 citations for illegal burning.

With no significant rain in the ten-day forecast, the state-issued burn ban remains in effect indefinitely. Troxler warns that in these 'tinderbox' conditions, even a spark from a lawnmower or a discarded cigarette can trigger a fast-moving fire.

Meanwhile, foresters are spread thin, balancing fire suppression with law enforcement to keep new ignitions down. Officials are pleading with people to follow the ban and keep anything that can throw a spark away from dry grass.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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