Dry conditions fueling wildfire crisis across North Carolina

Despite a statewide ban on open burning in place since late March, dry conditions are fueling a wildfire crisis across the state. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said more than 500 wildfires have scorched more than 2,200 acres in just the last few weeks.

Out of hundreds of fires, Causey said only four were caused by lightning, and the rest were human-caused or under investigation. Since the ban began, the North Carolina Forest Service has already issued 150 citations for illegal burning.

With no significant rain in the ten-day forecast, the state-issued burn ban remains in effect indefinitely. Troxler warns that in these 'tinderbox' conditions, even a spark from a lawnmower or a discarded cigarette can trigger a fast-moving fire.

Meanwhile, foresters are spread thin, balancing fire suppression with law enforcement to keep new ignitions down. Officials are pleading with people to follow the ban and keep anything that can throw a spark away from dry grass.