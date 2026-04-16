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Drought conditions may lead to more water restrictions in the Piedmont

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:26 PM EDT
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During the ongoing drought, the National Weather Service is encouraging North Carolinians to check on the current conditions for their local water guidelines, as they may vary from town to town.

As drought conditions continue across the state, so far, much of the Triad —along with roughly 70% of the state—is experiencing severe drought (or D2) conditions with few water restrictions currently in place. But according to the National Weather Service, that may soon change.

In Statesville — currently under extreme drought (or D3) conditions — officials prohibit irrigation except by hand. Meteorologist Aaron Swiggett says there’s not much relief on the horizon.

"Our best chance is going to be with a cold front on Sunday, but that's going to be most likely some hit or miss showers along a cold front," he says. "So not a whole lot of potential there. And then we're probably going to remain pretty dry as some high pressure kind of builds over us for a few days through Thursday or Friday." 

He says, looking toward the end of the month, there’s a chance for additional rain, but the accumulation totals won’t likely have much of an impact.

Swiggett recommends people check on the current conditions for their local water guidelines, as they may vary from town to town.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford