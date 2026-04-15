Update shows mountain of legal claims involving contaminated water at Camp Lejeune continues to grow

The legal mountain of claims involving contaminated water at Camp Lejeune continues to grow.

The federal government has released an update on the status of the Cam Lejeune Justice Act. As of mid-April, the number of lawsuits filed in North Carolina’s Eastern District has climbed to more than 3,700, with cases split nearly evenly among four federal judges.

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry The drinking water at Camp Lejeune was found to be contaminated by industrial solvents and other chemicals from the 1950s through the 80s, and the CDC found more than a million people may have been exposed.

Related content: Prominent advocates for Camp Lejeune water contamination victims contest DoJ claim that process is speeding forward

But the real movement is happening behind the scenes in settlements. Officials with the Department of Justice and the Navy said they have now approved nearly $800 million in total settlement offers. So far, more than $570 million has actually reached the pockets of veterans and their families. These payments are targeting those suffering from "elective option" injuries, including kidney, liver, and bladder cancers, as well as Parkinson’s disease.

While 95 percent of settlement offers are being accepted, officials said a major bottleneck remains. Of the 407,000 administrative claims filed, only about 13,000 have the full documentation required to even be considered for a payout. Federal officials said victims that want to see a settlement must submit their medical diagnoses and proof of residency at the base immediately. Without those documents, thousands of claims remain in legal limbo.

U.S. Veterans Administration

Related content: USMC wife sickened after living at Tarawa Terrace aboard Camp Lejeune in Vietnam War era fighting for compensation

Track 1 bellwether trials are scheduled for early-to-mid 2026, featuring 25 individual plaintiffs and focusing on five specific illnesses with strong links to contaminated water.

These initial bench trials, which include conditions such as bladder and kidney cancer, Parkinson’s disease, leukemia, and non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, aim to establish lawsuit values, alongside ongoing Track 2 development for additional illnesses.

Read more about some of the many people sickened by the toxic water: Camp Lejeune Justice Act Series