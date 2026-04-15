Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UNCW proposes exploration of a standalone medical school

WHQR | By Benjamin Schachtman
Published April 15, 2026 at 3:09 PM EDT
UNCW Chancellor Aswani Volety at Wednesday's meeting of the UNC Board of Governors.
UNC/PBS
UNCW Chancellor Aswani Volety at Wednesday's meeting of the UNC Board of Governors.

On Wednesday, the UNC Board of Governors heard a proposal from UNCW Chancellor Aswani Volety, who announced the university would like to explore a four-year standalone medical school, with an accelerated three-year track for select students.

Note: This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Volety requested permission from the board of governors to explore plans for the medical school. Volety's presentation was described as "informational," and the board of governors didn’t vote on Wednesday; they will take up the issue of approving the exploration in May.

Volety pointed to the growing need in North Carolina. He cited data showing that, in 2025, roughly 1,400 students applied to med school. Roughly 45% got in, but half left the state, and, according to Volety, studies show that students who leave the state often don’t come back. He also noted that, since 2013, med school applications have gone up 60%, but available spots have only increased by 20%. He noted that UNC hadn't approved a new medical school in roughly half a century, during which time the population has doubled.

The proposed model is “not a traditional teaching hospital,” Volety said, but would rely on partnerships with other approved institutions, adding that it would complement but not compete with other med schools.

Volety said it could build on UNCW’s existing healthcare curricula, calling it a “logistical extension.”

Volety said it was his goal to secure a "nine-figure" philanthropic gift to help support the creation of the new school. He specifically mentioned The Endowment, noting that it was gearing up to grant roughly $85 million annually in the coming years.

Board of Governors member Woody White, who also sits on The Endowment board, noted The Endowment has not officially taken up the issue of supporting the school, but said he hoped they would in the future.

Tags
NCPRA
Benjamin Schachtman
Ben Schachtman is a journalist and editor with a focus on local government accountability. He began reporting for Port City Daily in the Wilmington area in 2016 and took over as managing editor there in 2018. He’s a graduate of Rutgers College and later received his MA from NYU and his PhD from SUNY-Stony Brook, both in English Literature. He loves spending time with his wife and playing rock'n'roll very loudly. You can reach him at BSchachtman@whqr.org and find him on Twitter @Ben_Schachtman.
See stories by Benjamin Schachtman