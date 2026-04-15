U.S. Forest Service bans campfires and open burning across North Carolina's national forests

Starting Wednesday, some campers heading into North Carolina’s national forests will need to leave the firewood at home.

The U.S. Forest Service has banned campfires and open burning across the Pisgah, Nantahala, Uwharrie, and Croatan National Forests. The restriction comes as fire professionals warn of elevated danger levels and dry conditions throughout the state.

While backcountry fires are off-limits, visitors can still use portable propane stoves or covered charcoal grills. Fire rings and metal pits provided at developed campgrounds also remain open for use.

This move follows a broader statewide burning ban and will stay in effect until conditions improve enough to lower the risk of human-caused wildfires. Officials say the decision is based on a mix of low fuel moisture and persistent weather conditions that could threaten public safety.