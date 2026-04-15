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U.S. Forest Service bans campfires and open burning across North Carolina's national forests

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published April 15, 2026 at 6:23 AM EDT
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Starting Wednesday, some campers heading into North Carolina’s national forests will need to leave the firewood at home.

The U.S. Forest Service has banned campfires and open burning across the Pisgah, Nantahala, Uwharrie, and Croatan National Forests. The restriction comes as fire professionals warn of elevated danger levels and dry conditions throughout the state.

While backcountry fires are off-limits, visitors can still use portable propane stoves or covered charcoal grills. Fire rings and metal pits provided at developed campgrounds also remain open for use.

This move follows a broader statewide burning ban and will stay in effect until conditions improve enough to lower the risk of human-caused wildfires. Officials say the decision is based on a mix of low fuel moisture and persistent weather conditions that could threaten public safety.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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